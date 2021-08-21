JP Games: Local gym hosts group fitness competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of fitness enthusiasts put their skills to the test in Mankato Saturday.

JP Fitness hosted their first JP Games, an event for members and their families to enjoy free food and activities.

Attendees assembled into groups and teamed up with one of the gym’s trainers.

The groups participated in several challenges to battle for the best team.

JP leaders say they were pleased by the amount of people who took part in the event.

“It’s been really fun to see all the new people that we’ve gained, everyone that wants to be a part of the JP fam and part of our community and that are excited to come out and spend their afternoon. I mean, everyone’s busy during the summer and so to be able to get everyone together this close to labor day to hang out and enjoy each other’s company, it’s really great to see,” said JP Fitness owner Jon Jamieson.

JP Fitness plans on making the games an annual summer event.

