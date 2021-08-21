Lemonade stand thanks nurses, raises $1.5K for cancer center

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Most kids host lemonade stands in hopes of saving up for a new purchase, but for three Eagle Lake girls, making sales and pouring glasses was all about giving back.

In December, the girls’ grandmother, Colleen, was diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s been difficult for our family, because she’s like the center of our family,” said Adisyn Manske, one of Colleen’s granddaughters.

Colleen’s family has seen how nurses have uplifted her during the ongoing battle.

“We just wanted to show how much appreciation we had for the nurses and how much we love our grandma,” Adisyn added. “They’re hero’s that don’t wear capes.”

Colleen’s grandkids brainstormed ways to give back to those superheroes, and by Tuesday afternoon, the Sunshine Lemonade stand was open for business.

“We had four different kinds of lemonade, we had three different kinds of cookies, a lot of chips and hot dogs,” listed granddaughter Peyton Zrust.

Within minutes, people lined the streets waiting to contribute to the cause.

“Everybody’s just coming and filing in a line, and I’m like oh my gosh!” Adisyn explained.

Peyton mentioned, “It was very, very successful. There was many, many people that came and donated and stuff, and we raised lots of money.”

In two hours, Sunshine Lemonade raised over $1,500 for the Andreas Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Colleen’s family said it was a special way to show their appreciation.

Peyton stated, “All the staff that’s helped her, we just wanted to say thank you because they’re being very kind and helping her and everything.”

Granddaughter Brynleigh Manske added, “We just wanted to do that so we could show other people how special the nurses were to us and our family and to our grandma.”

