Organization highlights isolated seniors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the course of the pandemic, isolation has played a large role in most people’s lives, but it’s especially impacted seniors.

Although she lives alone, Marla Larsen has done what she can to stay busy and often tries to socialize with her friends.

“I try to fill my time with and I try to stay busy,” Larsen said. “I found out that I could be busier than I really wanted to.”

A recent survey from Home Instead Senior Care found that most older adults when isolated are more than twice as likely to have their meals alone and that their diet is poorer as a result.

Home Instead has worked to develop a companion diet where isolated adults are partnered with someone to help them to improve their dining plans.

Community Service Manager at Home Instead Senior Care Kim Hanson says that anyway you can spend time with seniors can help.

“Whether you can make a meal with a senior, they can sit down and help you stir the mashed potatoes whatever their abilities are, pick out a favorite family recipe and just make that together,” Hanson said.

This sense of belonging and assistance is just one way that Home Instead is looking to make a difference in the lives of these seniors.

“It is a great honor to know that we here at Home Instead are making a great big difference in seniors’ lives, keeping them home independently and getting them through the pandemic together,” Hanson said

Home Instead visits Larsen to help with meals and whatever else she needs every Monday. Larsen says they’re great to have around.

“I guess I cannot say enough good about the people that I have had over the last couple of years from Home Instead, they’re wonderful,” Larsen said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.