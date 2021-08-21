United Way partners with Scoops for fundraiser

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Scoops ice cream in Elysian hosted their second fundraiser for the Greater Mankato Area United Way today. The event featured live music, a chance to socialize with other community members and of course, ice cream. All proceeds went to support the over $2 million goal set forward by the organization last year. Scoops has been serving the Elysian area since 2004 and wanted to partner with United Way to serve the community in a different way.

“Overhead is low, we have tremendous volunteer support, it is community supported and the needs are being met, it is a tremendous model and I think the whole world should follow it,” co-owner of Scoops Joe Meixl said.

The funds are still being totaled up for the event but Scoops is happy to do their part.

