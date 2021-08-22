Organization aims towards feeding students opens enrollment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding our Communities Partners has officially kicked off their BackPack Food Program for students in elementary school looking for meals and snacks on the weekends.

One of the organization’s main goals is to work with the area to support those struggling with food insecurity.

Throughout the past year and a half, Feeding our Communities Partners have had to adjust how they are getting food to people, but they are finally back to packing food for their BackPack Food Program.

“We have been very fortunate, we have not had an interruption of services even with all of the challenges that have come our way, we are just very grateful to be able to provide this for students,” executive director for Feeding our Communities Partners Sheri Sander-Silva said. We know how important a full tummy is when you are trying to focus in school and we see the impact of that.”

Their BackPack and Power Pack programs are both free programs for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. The programs offer kids chances to get weekend food packs which contain food for breakfast, lunch and a snack.

The food is packed at the Feeding our Communities Partners center then distributed to local schools where teachers can place the packs into kids’ backpacks and lockers.

“That return on investment here in the greater Mankato area you know that when you are packing a food pack, that it is going to reach a student that could be your neighbor or friends with your son or daughter and I think that is what is just very rewarding,” Sander-Silva said.

The BackPack and Power Pack programs are open for enrollment and the numbers are expected to grow in the coming weeks as school begins.

They are expecting over 1000 sign ups this year.

“This work is just so rewarding and when you work with a passionate team and passionate volunteers and passionate donors it is just very easy to remain connected and committed to the cause,” Sander-Silva said.

