Tower maintenance to impact over-the-air viewing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A note for some of our over the air viewers. Maintenance on our transmitting tower on Monday will cause some viewing disruption.

To create a safe environment for the crews, the signal for KMNF channel 7 will need to be shut down and the signal for KEYC channel 12 will need to operate at reduced power.

This is planned to begin around 8:30 Monday morning.

Again, this will impact viewers that receive their signal with an over the air antenna or if their provider takes the signal over the air.

We apologize for an inconvenience.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.