Windom shutout in opening round of state amateur baseball tournament

The Windom Pirates and Sobieski Skis clashed for an afternoon first-round battle.
The Windom Pirates and Sobieski Skis clashed for an afternoon first-round battle.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACONIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Day two of the 98th Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament went underway on Saturday.

The Windom Pirates and Sobieski Skis clashed for an afternoon first-round battle.

It was a pitcher’s dual, although the Skis found life to win 2-0 and advance in the tournament.

Windom ends the season with a 23-8 overall record.

On Sunday, Eagle Lake, St. Clair, Hanska, and Stark are all in action.

