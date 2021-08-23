Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — More than 13,500 firefighters are working to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

In Northern California, where most of the blazes are burning, there are no red flag warnings for critical conditions Monday but state officials say fire danger will remain elevated through midweek.

Containment has increased to 40% at the Dixie Fire, which has burned more than 1,130 square miles in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades.

More than 1,200 buildings have burned.

Southwest of Lake Tahoe, the Caldor Fire has destroyed 447 buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
KEYC broadcast tower
Tower maintenance to impact over-the-air viewing
His family said the Ukrainian-born Igor Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the...
Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies in Minnesota
Colleen Terrell's granddaughters display their donation to the Andreas Cancer Center at Mayo...
Lemonade stand thanks nurses, raises $1.5K for cancer center
The Expos will take on Luverne in round two of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Expos advance in state tournament, Hanska, St. Clair, Stark eliminated

Latest News

FILE — The University of Minnesota will require all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
University of Minnesota mandates COVID-19 vaccinations
Back to School
MAPS: Coping with back-to-school separation anxiety
FILE — The Two Rivers Community Orchestra is resuming regular activities this fall, beginning...
Two Rivers Community Orchestra resumes rehearsals, seeks artists
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail