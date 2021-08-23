Your Photos
City of North Mankato now enforcing water conservation

New enforcement differs from previous guidance that recommended water conservation measures
The city of North Mankato is now enforcing water conservation measures.
(KEYC Photo/Bernadette Heier)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Tuesday, the city of North Mankato will begin enforcing water conservation measures due to the on-going drought and fine residents for not following the guidance.

The city says based on guidance from the DNR, the city is requiring residents put into action an even/odd water and irrigation plan. The following procedures will now be enforced:

• Lower North residents are only allowed to water on even days, not between the hours of 10:00am and 6:00pm

• Upper North residents are only allowed to water on odd days, not between the hours of 10:00am and 6:00pm

• First time offenders will receive an educational notice on their doors. North Mankato Public Works crews, Police Officers, and Inspectors will be monitoring watering during daily work.

• Second time offenders will be fined $100 per City Code Section 10.99.

• Third time offenders will be fined $300 per City Code Section 10.99.

• Those with newly planted grass, sod or plantings can be exempt after informing the Public Works Department at 507-625-4141.

• Check and repair any leaks in irrigation lines, water softeners, water heaters, toilets, etc.

• Run only full loads of laundry.

• Run only full load dishwashers.

The City anticipates the drought warning phase to continue into September and will notify residents when the warning phase is changed.

Questions may be directed to City Hall at 507-625-4141, or visit the City’s website for more information: www.northmankato.com.

