Expos advance in state tournament, Hanska, Stark eliminated

By Mary Rominger
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHASKA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Eagle Lake Expos headlined the opening round of the 2021 Class C Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament with a 2-1 win over the Cannon Falls Bears, on Sunday.

The Hanksa Lakers fell short 4-2 to the Fergus Falls Hurricanes, ending their season with an 18-7 overall record.

In the evening, the Stark Longhorns battle from behind, but fell short 6-4 against the Foley Lumberjacks.

Rounding out the day’s action, the St. Clair Wood Ducks faced a rain delay with the Young America Cardinals. An update will be posted following the game.

The second round of competition carries on next weekend.

