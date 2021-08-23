Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man found with gunshot wound in Brooklyn Center dies from injuries

Man found with gunshot wound in Brooklyn Center dies from injuries
Man found with gunshot wound in Brooklyn Center dies from injuries(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - A man found with a gunshot wound on Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Center later died from his injuries.

Commander Garett Flesland says officers were dispatched to I-94 just south of I-694 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

While police say they are no longer seeking any individuals, several people at the scene were detained and detectives are conducting several interviews.

According to jail records, a 42-year-old man was arrested.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleen Terrell's granddaughters display their donation to the Andreas Cancer Center at Mayo...
Lemonade stand thanks nurses, raises $1.5K for cancer center
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire
The Thunderbirds have instilled a culture that attracts student-athletes for more reasons than...
GFW sets out to fulfill purpose beyond gridiron
Dry weather has helped construction crews get ahead of schedule on the Riverfront and Highway...
Hwy. 14 & Riverfront interchange re-opens
School bus
MAPS prepares for students’ return amid new COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Minneapolis police investigating alleged homicide
Minneapolis police investigating alleged homicide
An aircraft drops red fire retardant onto the Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth,...
Minnesota wildfire not expanding; still remains uncontained
KEYC broadcast tower
Tower maintenance to impact over-the-air viewing
FOCP Program
Organization aims towards feeding students opens enrollment