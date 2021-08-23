Mankato man dies in UTV crash

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man died Saturday following a U-T-V crash.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says Derek Lindely died in rural Freeborn after the UTV he was driving crashed and he was ejected Lindely.

Authorities say Lindely was trapped under the machine and died despite life-saving measures being attempted.

A passenger, 25-year-old Megan Lindely, also of Mankato, was not injured.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Freeborn Ambulance, Alden Fire Department, North Air Care Air Ambulance, and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

