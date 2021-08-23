Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato man dies in UTV crash

A 30-year-old Mankato man dies in a UTV crash.
A 30-year-old Mankato man dies in a UTV crash.(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man died Saturday following a U-T-V crash.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says Derek Lindely died in rural Freeborn after the UTV he was driving crashed and he was ejected Lindely.

Authorities say Lindely was trapped under the machine and died despite life-saving measures being attempted.

A passenger, 25-year-old Megan Lindely, also of Mankato, was not injured.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Freeborn Ambulance, Alden Fire Department, North Air Care Air Ambulance, and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
KEYC broadcast tower
Tower maintenance to impact over-the-air viewing
His family said the Ukrainian-born Igor Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the...
Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies in Minnesota
Colleen Terrell's granddaughters display their donation to the Andreas Cancer Center at Mayo...
Lemonade stand thanks nurses, raises $1.5K for cancer center
The Expos will take on Luverne in round two of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Expos advance in state tournament, Hanska, St. Clair, Stark eliminated

Latest News

The city of North Mankato is now enforcing water conservation measures.
City of North Mankato now enforcing water conservation
Goalie Nicole Hensley, of the United States, grabs a shot during first period IIHF women's...
Women’s hockey calendar grows; worlds likely for summer 2022
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2013, file photo, workers assemble recreational vehicles at Winebago...
Winnebago moves headquarters from Iowa to Minnesota
FILE - Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) signals teammates during the first...
Vikings bring back 4-time Pro Bowl pick Griffen as backup DE