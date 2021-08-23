Your Photos
MAPS: Coping with back-to-school separation anxiety

Back to School
By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kids will be making their way back to school soon, and experts are weighing in on why some students may have a hard time transitioning back to the classroom this year.

After months of quarantine, remote learning, and summer break, children have spent more time at home than usual.

Student Support Services at Mankato Area Public Schools said kids may experience separation anxiety as they leave home and go back to school. That’s why they’re ready and able to help families cope with the change.

Molly Fox, lead social worker at Mankato Area Public Schools stated, “We have a very strong student support team, and so I think any kids that are having difficulty or families that are feeling like their kids are having difficultly, that they’re reaching out to their student support team in the building.”

Student Support Services says familiarizing your child with their new routine before the school year begins can help reduce stress during the transition.

