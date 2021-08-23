Your Photos
Minneapolis police investigating alleged homicide(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis police say a man was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the North Loop neighborhood, and it is believed to be a homicide.

The man believed to be in his 30s was slumped over in the vehicle.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Washington Avenue North shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say in their preliminary investigation that the victim was shot from inside the vehicle.

The department’s Crime Lab collected evidence at the scene while the Homicide Unit spoke to people in the area Sunday morning.

