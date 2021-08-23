Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota wildfire not expanding; still remains uncontained

An aircraft drops red fire retardant onto the Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth,...
An aircraft drops red fire retardant onto the Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, as seen from an airplane above the temporary flight restriction zone.(Alex Korman/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Authorities fighting a northeastern Minnesota wildfire say the blaze did not expand its reach over the weekend.

The Greenwood Fire was expanding by about 1,000 acres a day since it started last Sunday. But after growing to nearly 7 square miles Thursday night and raging through Friday, the U.S. Forest Service reported an estimated footprint of 9,067 acres on Saturday. It remained that size during its report Sunday morning. None of the fire has been contained.

The agency on Saturday closed the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness due to concerns about wildfires and drought.

Several other smaller wildfires ignited by lightning strikes have been reported inside the wilderness area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleen Terrell's granddaughters display their donation to the Andreas Cancer Center at Mayo...
Lemonade stand thanks nurses, raises $1.5K for cancer center
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire
The Thunderbirds have instilled a culture that attracts student-athletes for more reasons than...
GFW sets out to fulfill purpose beyond gridiron
Dry weather has helped construction crews get ahead of schedule on the Riverfront and Highway...
Hwy. 14 & Riverfront interchange re-opens
School bus
MAPS prepares for students’ return amid new COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Minneapolis police investigating alleged homicide
Minneapolis police investigating alleged homicide
Man found with gunshot wound in Brooklyn Center dies from injuries
Man found with gunshot wound in Brooklyn Center dies from injuries
KEYC broadcast tower
Tower maintenance to impact over-the-air viewing
FOCP Program
Organization aims towards feeding students opens enrollment