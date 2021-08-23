Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says all teachers and state workers must be fully vaccinated or take regular COVID tests.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, and that teachers and eligible students should also be required to get vaccinated. But Democrats and Republicans differ sharply on these issues, the poll found.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
KEYC broadcast tower
Tower maintenance to impact over-the-air viewing
Colleen Terrell's granddaughters display their donation to the Andreas Cancer Center at Mayo...
Lemonade stand thanks nurses, raises $1.5K for cancer center
The Expos will take on Luverne in round two of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Expos advance in state tournament, Hanska, St. Clair, Stark eliminated
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire

Latest News

This complaint supporting the arrest warrant for Owen Shroyer is photographed in Frederick,...
Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot
The new law, known as SB 202, also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots, shortens the...
Judge partially blocks Georgia’s new election law
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks; FDA gives full approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul prepares to become NY gov.; outgoing Cuomo swipes at accusers
Cuomo: Attorney general report was a political firecracker