Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff

COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations(WRDW)
By JENNIFER PELTZ
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Officials announced the new policy Monday as the nation’s largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.

The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus.

The new policy marks the first flat-out vaccination mandate for city workers in the nation’s most populous city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC broadcast tower
Tower maintenance to impact over-the-air viewing
Colleen Terrell's granddaughters display their donation to the Andreas Cancer Center at Mayo...
Lemonade stand thanks nurses, raises $1.5K for cancer center
Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire
The Windom Pirates and Sobieski Skis clashed for an afternoon first-round battle.
Windom shutout in opening round of state amateur baseball tournament

Latest News

FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe...
US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on...
Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus
Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods