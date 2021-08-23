Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘Sweet, sweet Connie’ of Grand Funk Railroad fame dies at 66

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,”...
Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Connie Hamzy's death.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Connie Hamzy, a rock ‘n’ roll groupie from Arkansas who was immortalized as “sweet, sweet Connie” in the 1973 Grand Funk Railroad hit “We’re an American Band,” has died.

She was 66.

In 2019, the Little Rock woman told KTHV: “I was determined to become a famous groupie. I really was.”

The Pulaski County Coroner hasn’t released any details on her death, including when she died.

Her cousin, Rita Lawrence, says a funeral home confirmed the death to her.

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Hamzy’s death.

He remembered her as a sweet, outgoing girl who just wanted to be famous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
KEYC broadcast tower
Tower maintenance to impact over-the-air viewing
His family said the Ukrainian-born Igor Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the...
Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies in Minnesota
Colleen Terrell's granddaughters display their donation to the Andreas Cancer Center at Mayo...
Lemonade stand thanks nurses, raises $1.5K for cancer center
The Expos will take on Luverne in round two of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Expos advance in state tournament, Hanska, St. Clair, Stark eliminated

Latest News

The city of North Mankato is now enforcing water conservation measures.
City of North Mankato now enforcing water conservation
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi
A 30-year-old Mankato man dies in a UTV crash.
Mankato man dies in UTV crash
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Deadly gunfire at airport; Taliban insist on US pullout date