Two Rivers Community Orchestra resumes rehearsals, seeks artists

FILE — The Two Rivers Community Orchestra is resuming regular activities this fall, beginning with rehearsals and community concerts.(Pixabay)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Two Rivers Community Orchestra is resuming regular activities this fall, beginning with rehearsals and community concerts.

TRCO announced on Facebook that it plans to resume rehearsals Sunday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. at the State Street Theater in New Ulm.

Posted by Two Rivers Community Orchestra on Saturday, August 21, 2021

The first concert of the 2021 season is scheduled for Oct. 11, which will feature string-only music.

TRCO is currently looking to fill spots for violin, viola, cello and bass.

Organizers say the goal of TRCO is to establish a community-populated music ensemble that provides a high-quality music experience for its members.

