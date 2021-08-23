Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

University of Minnesota mandates COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE — The University of Minnesota will require all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
FILE — The University of Minnesota will require all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota will require all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Joan Gabel and Jakub Tolar, dean of the university medical school, issued a news release Monday hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer version of the vaccine saying shots will be mandatory and students will receive an email in the next few days with instructions on how to confirm their vaccination status.

The mandate is effective at University of Minnesota campuses in the Twin Cities, Crookston, Duluth, Morris and Rochester. Faculty and staff members will be required to inform the university of their vaccination status.

Gable and Tolar called the FDA’s approval a “milestone” in managing COVID-19.

Meanwhile on Monday, University of Minnesota infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm spoke to the Minnesota Vikings about the need to get vaccinated.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that quarterback Kirk Cousins was forced to quarantine earlier this month because he was an unvaccinated close contact to quarterback Kellen Mond, who was unvaccinated when he contracted the disease. Receiver Adam Thielen, safety Harrison Smith and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson have said they’re unvaccinated.

Coach Mike Zimmer said players asked Osterholm questions that were “things you hear on the internet.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
KEYC broadcast tower
Tower maintenance to impact over-the-air viewing
His family said the Ukrainian-born Igor Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the...
Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies in Minnesota
Colleen Terrell's granddaughters display their donation to the Andreas Cancer Center at Mayo...
Lemonade stand thanks nurses, raises $1.5K for cancer center
The Expos will take on Luverne in round two of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Expos advance in state tournament, Hanska, St. Clair, Stark eliminated

Latest News

Back to School
MAPS: Coping with back-to-school separation anxiety
FILE — The Two Rivers Community Orchestra is resuming regular activities this fall, beginning...
Two Rivers Community Orchestra resumes rehearsals, seeks artists
The city of North Mankato is now enforcing water conservation measures.
City of North Mankato now enforcing water conservation
A 30-year-old Mankato man dies in a UTV crash.
Mankato man dies in UTV crash