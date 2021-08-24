Area colleges start in-person classes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors have moved into their respected living spaces and know what it feels like to walk the campus and have a sense of normalcy again.

In-person classes are underway for Minnesota State University, Mankato and South Central College.

At South Central College, faculty and students are just happy to be there and see the campus alive with people.

SCC’s newest leader VP Fager and two long-time employees turned retirees Dawn and Eileen joined together to welcome students to the North Mankato Campus for the first day of Fall Semester today. Posted by South Central College on Monday, August 23, 2021

“It’s been wonderful to see our student affairs personal walking students from this class to the next class. Actually having the faculty interact with their students, everyone is just really overjoyed to have some sense of normalcy,” South Central College Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, John Harper stated.

Especially since they gave their campus a little bit of a facelift

“Then to have a lot of second-year students and even third-year students to come in and see all of these beautiful renovations. To see their new study areas and to be able to go to the student lounge,” Harper said.

While there are students on Bethany Lutheran College’s campus, they have to wait one more day.

“A lot of them are going towards my major this year. A lot of exercise science classes as well, so really excited and really looking forward to build off of that,” Bethany Lutheran College student Jakin Anderson explained.

Anderson, who is a senior, is looking forward to seizing every opportunity this year, especially since he didn’t get to last year.

“Cross county and being able to participate in that. Last year, we didn’t have a season and being able to do that. Just a bunch of different clubs and organizations that are re-launching what those clubs mean and stand for. Stuff like that, so, there is a lot of excitement around Bethany’s campus.”

Anderson also says that being back in BLC’s environment has made him more than ready for the jam-packed school year.

“Just being able to see bright smiling faces again has been really awesome. Just at the start so far, so it is good to be back, in more of a normal setting.”

Students also began classes Monday at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, while students at Gustavus Adolphus College will be back in the classroom starting Sept. 7.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.