Born Learning Trail comes to Lake Crystal

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — Innovative signs are coming to Lake Crystal as a source for early childhood development.

The Born Learning Trail features signs and painted sidewalk graphics offering simple activities to help parents and young children turn an outdoor walk into a fun learning experience.

“It’s a really good partnership between [Greater Mankato Area] United Way, [Lake Crystal] Lions Club, and businesses like TBEI, so the three of them came together to do something that is going to benefit the whole community,” Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center Executive Director Ryan Yunkers explained.

The signs give tips about talking with children or letting them lead the way as they spend time together outside.

Signs are to be placed around Lake Crystal’s library.

