Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Caught on camera: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark at S.C. beach

By Kristin Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by her.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
A 30-year-old Mankato man dies in a UTV crash.
Mankato man dies in UTV crash
His family said the Ukrainian-born Igor Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the...
Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies in Minnesota
KEYC broadcast tower
Tower maintenance to impact over-the-air viewing
Colleen Terrell's granddaughters display their donation to the Andreas Cancer Center at Mayo...
Lemonade stand thanks nurses, raises $1.5K for cancer center

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
Pieces of hail is pictured next to a Minnesota Twins baseball cap following a storm Sunday,...
Hail storm causes damage to houses
FILE — Kids will be making their way back to school soon, and experts are weighing in on why...
Coping with back-to-school separation anxiety
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea