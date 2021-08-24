Your Photos
Connecting Kids offers scholarships for after-school activities

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As the school year approaches, Connecting Kids Mankato is reminding families of financial assistance that is available for after-school sports and activities.

Eligible K-12 students in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties can apply for scholarships in over 30 programs.

“I think coming out of COVID it’s really important to be connected and find those interests. A lot of kids, unfortunately, missed out on a lot of opportunities,” Connecting Kids Coordinator Jenny Stratton said.

The nonprofit also recently received a $40,000 grant from the Department of Education specifically for programs that involve science, tutoring and more.

In addition, Mankato Community Education and Recreation will launch middle school programming in September, which includes aquatics and American Red Cross babysitter training.

For more information on Connecting Kids scholarships, visit Connecting Kids Mankato’s website. For information about Mankato Community Education and Recreation, visit their website at www.mankato.ce.eleyo.com.

Connecting Kids is an organization funded by the Greater Mankato Area United Way and donations from other local organizations and foundations.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

