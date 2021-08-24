The Docket: Mankato Regional Airport one step closer to control tower

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council voted Monday to submit an application for an air traffic control tower at the Mankato Regional Airport.

Once the city submits the application, the FAA will then take about 90 days to respond.

If Mankato gets the green light, the city will then have to do a sighting study to determine the best location for the control tower.

In total, the process can take a minimum of three to five years before construction on the tower begins.

Enhanced unemployment benefits are ending soon.

If you are receiving unemployment benefits through Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and are receiving an additional $300 a week on top of your regular unemployment benefits, the last week those will be available is the week ending Sept. 4th.

Recipients will also be receiving official notification in the mail from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Unemployment Insurance office.

