East’s senior group sets tone for underclassmen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Football team will be in a different class in 2021. The Cougars will lean on the experience and leadership of senior quarterback, Jacob Eggert, in the transition to Class AAAAA.

“I feel great about this year. We have a ton of seniors, going to be a really old group, so a really experienced group to come with that. I’m really excited,” Eggert said.

The first full week of team practices has been nothing short of electrifying for Mankato East.

“We’re having a great time out here, we’ve got a lot of experienced seniors, we know what to do out here, we’re having a good time teaching young guys what to do,” East’s senior running back and linebacker, Gus Gartzke said.

“Excited to be out here with a full program 9th-12th, didn’t get to do that last year, so a lot of our younger players are experiencing this for the first time. We’re very fortunate that we have a good senior group that’s able to guide them along the way,” Cougars head football coach Eric Davis said.

To be exact, eight starters on offense and five on defense return to the black and gold roster.

Some familiar faces leading the attack in front of third-year starting quarterback, Eggert, will be receivers Poulrah Gong, Gus Gartzke and Nathan Drumm, along with Wyatt Rodriguez, Avery Flowers and Braden Letourneau on the offensive line.

Now, it’s up to the veteran core to show the underclassman what means to be apart of big wins and tough losses.

“I feel like the younger guys can be a little nervous, because this is their first time really on varsity, but the seniors bring the excitement and everyone’s bonding and we can all tell everyone’s excited for the season,” Mankato East’s senior outside linebacker and slot receiver, Brady Hoffner said.

“We want to be balanced, we want to be able to win games in a number of different ways on offense. We want to be both explosive and efficient. Have the big plays, but also when it’s time to grind out the game and move the chains we want to be able to do that. Same thing on defense, it obviously all starts in Minnesota, you have to start with stopping the run, just the nature of football in our area of the country. We also want to be dynamic, we want to use out athleticism. Last year we had some big defensive lineman that weren’t going to get moved, so this year we’ve got to be a little more dynamic on defense and that means guys being able to be versatile and play multiple spots,” Davis said.

Mankato East looks to take the upcoming season to new heights after finishing the shortened 2020 campaign with a .500 record.

“We want to win almost every game and we want to be West, a big goal for us. It’s been a big goal for 15 years now for this program,” Eggert added.

The journey begins on the road for a Sept. 3 date with Stewartville.

“They do some things that require preparation on our part, but we like to think we’re not the easiest team to prepare for either, so that’s going to be a brand new thing for us, especially opening up on the road,” Davis said.

“I think it’ll be a nice change, you know, some teams are going to have to switch up what they did last year against us, they’ll have to change up a lot of things and I think we’re ready to react to that,” Gartzke said.

Then, the Cougars welcome Red Wing for the home opener on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.

“That’ll be super exciting, because last year we didn’t really get any fans in the stands, so it’ll just be a great environment for everyone to comeback. We can get a student section going. It’ll just be a great environment,” Hoffner said.

