Extra enforcement of North Mankato water conservation rules

North Mankato faces drought conditions
North Mankato faces drought conditions
By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More North Mankato residents will face fines for violating the city’s water conservation requirements.

City officials say extra enforcement has been added to monitor residents’ compliance.

Lower North residents are permitted to water on even dates, while Upper North residents are allowed on odd.

No residents can water between 10am and 6pm.

First time violators will receive a notice on their doors.

Second time offenders will be fined $100 dollars and third time offenders $300.

Those with new plantings can be exempt from the even-odd rule by informing the Public Works Department.

