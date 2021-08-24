Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

FDA discourages participating in milk crate challenge

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The latest viral sensation popping up on social media is the “milk crate challenge.”

It is when someone stacks a bunch of milk crates like a pyramid and then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates falling into a mess underneath them.

Unsurprisingly, the Food and Drug Administration is discouraging people from participating.

The government agency weighed in after comedian Conan O’Brien tweeted, “waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge.”

He made the joke after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The FDA tweeted a response saying they cannot recommend the challenge.

Many people who attempt it often fail and tumble to the ground, sometimes injuring themselves in the process.

The FDA warns that emergency rooms are already overloaded with coronavirus cases and you can get seriously injured trying this viral trick.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
A 30-year-old Mankato man dies in a UTV crash.
Mankato man dies in UTV crash
Pieces of hail is pictured next to a Minnesota Twins baseball cap following a storm Sunday,...
Hail storm causes damage to houses
His family said the Ukrainian-born Igor Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the...
Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies in Minnesota
The city of North Mankato is now enforcing water conservation measures.
City of North Mankato now enforcing water conservation

Latest News

At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Authorities revise death toll in Tennessee flooding to 18
Mass devastation spanning around ten miles from fatal floods in Tennessee could take months,...
Mass devastation spans for miles after fatal floods
Pressure to extend Afghanistan exit deadline rising
Pressure to extend Afghanistan exit deadline rising
Jason Zabokrtsky, owner of Ely Outfitting Company, poses on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Ely,...
Minnesota wildfires disappoint travelers and outfitters