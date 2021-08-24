Your Photos
Hail storm causes damage to houses

Pieces of hail is pictured next to a Minnesota Twins baseball cap following a storm Sunday,...
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Heyn Brothers Roofing says there are some tell-tale signs that you may need to get your roof inspected

They say damage to flowers or planters could be a sign that hail was bad enough to affect your roof.

If anything on the roof is damaged, such as bruising on the shingles, it should be inspected by a roofing company and potentially your insurance agency.

”When a shingle gets bruised, then it creates damages. With expansion and contraction overtime, the shingles will fail. Often times, people have a 30-year roof and it turns into a five or 10-year roof after it has been damaged from hail,” Heyn Brothers Roofing Sales Manager Cory Smith said.

The recent hail storm is one of the worst storms we have seen in almost a year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

