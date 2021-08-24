Halloween Heroes looking to garner employees for busy season

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - FUN.com is gearing up for their busiest time of the year, and they are doing it in a big way.

“The first week in October, it was kind of a last minute thing, but it was super fun. What we do is, we offer a hotel stay for free to anyone that comes and is willing to work 40 hours a week for us,” Theobald said.

Halloween Heroes is back for their second year and they are looking for big roles to fill.

“For Halloween Heroes, I am looking for about 200. For regular seasonal, I am looking for about 2,000. It’s going to be a crazy year,” Theobald explained.

FUN.com says their application rates are up t12% from last year.

“They are doing their best to get everyone called and contacted in just a day of applying. So, it has been really good to be making sure that we are quick and making sure everyone feels like they are wanted here,” Theobald said.

They need employees for picking out costumes and packing them up to be sent to happy customers.

The hot costume trends this year are related to some of the blockbusters that hit the theaters.

“Disney is going to be really big this year, you know with Cruella and all of that stuff. Marvel, DC, a lot of Ghostbusters Two and we are doing décor this year too. Which is super fun, pet costumes as well so you got to dress up those furry friends,” Theobald stated.

FUN.com says they couldn’t get through this hectic season without their heroes.

“It kind of warms your heart to see everyone come in and try to make Halloween the best that it can be for everyone,” Theobald explained.

