Hy-Vee offering flu shot with no appointment necessary

By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee locations are now offering flu shots with no appointment necessary.

Drive-thru flu clinics will also be offered at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations on certain days through Oct. 30.

That includes Tuesdays & Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In-store flu shots are still available during regular pharmacy hours.

”The flu shot is the best way of keeping yourself healthy and making sure you don’t get the flu. It’s our best weapon that we have to stop the flu through coming this year,” Pharmacist and Pharmacy Manager Brian Cornelius said.

Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process before patients get the shot to make sure they are receiving the most beneficial flu vaccine for their health. Both regular and high-dose flu vaccines are available.

Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu shot at no charge.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

