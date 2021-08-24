Mankato appoints law firm for city attorney duties

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday evening, Mankato City Council appointed a Stillwater-based firm to act as the city’s civil and prosecution attorney.

A council committee interviewed several firms before choosing Eckberg Lammers, P.C.

The firm will help with items such as drafting and revising city ordinances, resolutions and regulations.

They will also help the city research legal opinions on municipal matters such as open meeting laws and data practice issues.

”In October of 2020, the city received notification from Blue Earth County that they were giving us notice of termination of the prosecution contract that we had that started in 2016. As a result of that we had conversations internally with the council about how to handle all of the city’s legal work. As a result of that the council decided in May to go for a request for proposal for these services,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said.

Eckberg Lammers, P.C. serves individual, business and municipal clients throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.