Minnesota police sergeant killed in Wisconsin crash

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that Kurt Kowarsch was visiting his cabin Saturday...
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that Kurt Kowarsch was visiting his cabin Saturday night in Burnett County, Wisconsin. Authorities there say he apparently lost control of the vehicle and hit multiple trees before the vehicle caught fire. A preliminary autopsy report showed that he died before the vehicle burned.(KEYC Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Forest Lake Police Department sergeant is dead after his utility-terrain vehicle crashed in Wisconsin.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that Kurt Kowarsch was visiting his cabin Saturday night in Burnett County, Wisconsin. Authorities there say he apparently lost control of the vehicle and hit multiple trees before the vehicle caught fire. A preliminary autopsy report showed that he died before the vehicle burned.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have to notify you that Forest Lake Police Department Sergeant, Kurt...

Posted by Forest Lake-MN Police Department on Monday, August 23, 2021

The 42-year-old Kowarsch served as a patrol officer, trainer, investigator and SWAT team member. He also was a firearms instructor.

His infant daughter, Brooke, died in 2011 at a home day care in Lindstrom. The unlicensed provider was charged with murder and manslaughter but was later acquitted by a Chisago County District Court jury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

