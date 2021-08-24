MnDOT seeks public input for District 7 Freight Plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to provide feedback on opportunities and challenges for freight mobility in south-central Minnesota as part of the District 7 Freight Plan development process.

A virtual open house website sharing information about the freight transportation system is now open and will be accepting comments through Sept. 13.

Virtual open house participants can share their feedback through an online survey. Community members can also provide their ideas for freight mobility by leaving a voicemail at (507) 320-9586.

Provide feedback on freight transportation through Sept. 13! We are completing a District 7 Freight Plan to understand the issues and priorities for freight travel in south central MN. Learn more and provide input in a virtual open house: https://t.co/3LSBQ2PcdY pic.twitter.com/nNNWSP61oW — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) August 23, 2021

MnDOT says public input will be incorporated into the final District 7 Freight Plan.

The Freight Plan will help MnDOT understand how freight businesses and local communities use the transportation systems in south-central Minnesota, and will allow the agency to make better-informed policy and planning decisions that affect commercial trucks, trains, planes and pipelines.

Pedestrians, bicyclists and cars share infrastructure with freight, so addressing freight needs and issues will help make the transportation systems in south-central Minnesota more safe, efficient and well-maintained for all transportation users.

