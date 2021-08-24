MSU women’s soccer reloads for upcoming season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -After advancing to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament two years ago, the MSU women’s soccer team is back in camp with another team that looks poised to make a deep run this year.

“We’re just reminding ourselves that we are a different team. This is the culture of our program, working hard every day, doing the little things right, and hopefully we get there,” said Jenny Vetter, MSU junior forward.

“We have an incredibly talented roster, maybe the most talented roster we’ve ever had,” said Brian Bahl, MSU women’s soccer head coach.

“I think it’s just about putting the puzzle pieces together in the right spot and utilizing that talent in the right way,” said Vetter.

“A lot of new numbers, but I think all the girls that came in are ready to go. I think even the first couple of days they picked up pretty fast. I think they’re ready just as much as we are,” said Danielle Tazic, MSU senior midfielder.

“The last time we had 37 on the roster was 2014. That team went 22-1, ranked number one most of the year, was right there to win a national title, that’s our hope again. But the competition on a daily basis, that depth being as talented as it is creates a great training environment and should prepare us well for gameday,” said Bahl.

“I think the biggest thing is the drive everyone has and the effort the whole team brings to practice. I think that’s what’s going to push us this season,” said Tazic.

“There is no limits to who gets minutes. That just adds to the competition, and I think every day we step on the field we make each other better. To utilize those numbers, get rest in between the hard reps is crucial,” said Vetter.

“Not only are they quality on the ball, but they have the pace to go with it. In the past, we’ve had bits and pieces, but we’ve got a lot more players with the complete package in this group. That’s why we feel good about the options at our disposal,” said Bahl.

“We have some big goals this year related to scoring and winning. We’ll take it game by game, but it’s a goal of ours to score a lot and put up big numbers. I hope we can get that done this year,” said Vetter.

“I don’t think scoring will be an issue for us. We’re going to create a lot of chances, it’s can we capitalize on those,” said Bahl.

The Mavericks open up the season September fourth against Missouri Southern.

