South Central College to host free vaccination clinics

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College is partnering with Nicollet County Public Health and Rice County Public Health to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its North Mankato and Faribault campuses.

The free clinics are open to students and staff, as well as the public who may be interested in receiving a vaccination.

“We encourage everyone who is able to do so to get vaccinated and we want to make it easy for our students and employees to get it done,” South Central College President Annette Parker said. “We are also pleased to open up these clinics to anyone else in the community who is interested as well.”

SCC’s North Mankato campus will host the vaccination clinic from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in the D Lounge (D105). The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at this clinic. No appointments are needed.

SCC’s newest leader VP Fager and two long-time employees turned retirees Dawn and Eileen joined together to welcome students to the North Mankato Campus for the first day of Fall Semester today. Posted by South Central College on Monday, August 23, 2021

SCC’s Faribault campus will host the vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Events Center (A105). The Pfizer vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at this clinic. Preregistration through Rice County Public Health is encouraged for those who wish to receive a vaccination.

“South Central College was fortunate last year to have relatively low instances of COVID-19 compared to similar institutions,” said Parker. “While the precautions we have had to put into place have sometimes been challenging, they have all been necessary, and we truly appreciate our students’ and employees’ willingness to take the steps necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses. This commitment to protecting one another is just one example of the caring community we have here at South Central College.”

