Trisha Anderson named Relay For Life of Blue Earth County’s Honorary Survivor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Relay for Life of Blue Earth County has named Trisha Anderson its 2021 Honorary Survivor.

Anderson’s cancer journey began at age 2, when she was hospitalized with a punctured lung. Unsure of her specific cancer type, doctors started Anderson on two years of extensive chemotherapy.

It was only after her brother, Adam, was diagnosed with cancer, that doctors realized how rare the cancer was. Anderson was the first female diagnosed with pleuropulmonary blastoma, which causes a mutation in her DICER1 gene.

The Anderson family lost Adam in 1987. Shortly after, they began getting involved with Relay for Life.

Since then, Anderson says she’s felt lucky to be able to use her voice to create change and amplify awareness for the cancer community.

