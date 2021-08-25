3rd Degree Murder charges filed in connect with drug-related death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man faces murder charges in connection to a May 28 overdose that claimed the life of a 31-year-old Mankato man.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner concluded Jesse Barnhart died as a result of a heroin and fentanyl overdose.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force has taken 26 year-old Myles Hickman into custody. He is being charged with third degree murder.

An investigation by the task force found Hickman was allegedly responsible for providing the lethal drugs to Barnhart.

Hickman is currently in Blue Earth County Jail awaiting trial.

