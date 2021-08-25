Your Photos
Closure of popular Minnesota wilderness area extended because of fires

In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, smoke billows during a defensive...
In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, smoke billows during a defensive burn-out operation, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, on the southeastern edge of the Greenwood Lake wildfire in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota, which has burned more than 14 square miles.(United States Forest Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021
DULUTH, Minn. - U.S. Forest Service officials have extended the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as Minnesota’s largest wildfire doubled in size.

The Greenwood fire burning in the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota grew to about 30 square miles Monday, and four new smaller fires started within the BWCA.

Officials have decided to keep the popular wilderness closed for another week, until Sept. 3, dealing a blow to tourists who spent months planning their trips there as well as to the outfitters and other businesses that depend on them.

There are 13 fires burning in the forest, although not all are being actively fought and some have been contained.

