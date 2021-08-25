Your Photos
Echo Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular gearing up for second year

The tournament is centered on giving back to ECHO food shelf with money donations as well as food(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The two-day extravaganza will be at All Seasons Areas on the 27th and 28th of this month.

The six teams will go head-to-to and play some competitive hockey.

The tournament is centered on giving back to ECHO food shelf with money donations as well as food.

Last year they raised $5,200 and more than 800 pounds of food.

The participating members are ecstatic to go back for a second year.

”It’s awesome, we get to give back to the community that we love so much. Then play hockey at the same time. We are going to well hit it out of the park this year. Probably triple or maybe quadruple it,” Echo Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular, committee chair, Steve Neitge said.

The hockey tournament is one of the biggest fundraisers that ECHO is participating in this year.

”It’s a great feeling just to know that what you’re doing, it’s changing lives. It’s helping to eliminate hunger, but then you are also not the only one fighting. That there are other people that are doing that as well,” ECHO food shelf manager, Deisy De Leon Esqued said.

Last year, the tournament started with four teams; this year it’s grown to six.

