Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Get a COVID shot at State Fair, walk away with $100 reward

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds as the 12-day Fair got underway in Falcon Heights, Minn. Minnesota State Fair officials strongly urged fairgoers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together. The state fair opens Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesotans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the State Fair can walk away with a $100 Visa gift card.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the State Fair edition of the state’s $100 reward program Wednesday. The first 3,600 Minnesotans to get their first dose at the fair can claim their gift cards immediately afterward. The State Fair deal follows a $100 incentive program that saw nearly 80,000 Minnesotans claim gift cards.

The free shots will be offered at a community vaccine clinic in the North End Event Center throughout the fair, which opens Thursday and runs through Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pieces of hail is pictured next to a Minnesota Twins baseball cap following a storm Sunday,...
Hail storm causes damage to houses
A 30-year-old Mankato man dies in a UTV crash.
Mankato man dies in UTV crash
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that Kurt Kowarsch was visiting his cabin Saturday...
Minnesota police sergeant killed in Wisconsin crash
FILE — The Martin County Courthouse sits empty Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Fairmont, Minn.
Testimony: Minnesota GOP donor paid underage girls for sex
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Minnesota Supreme Court delivers blow to Line 3 opponents

Latest News

In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, smoke billows during a defensive...
Closure of popular Minnesota wilderness area extended because of fires
Organization highlights isolated seniors
Organization highlights isolated seniors
A man faces murder charges in connection to a May 28 overdose that claimed the life of a...
3rd Degree Murder charges filed in connect with drug-related death
Mankato Area Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, August 25 from 3 to 5 PM at...
Mankato Area Public Schools to hold job fair