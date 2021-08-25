Graettinger woman dies following rollover crash

GRAETTINGER, Iowa. (KEYC) - A car crash in rural Graettinger, Iowa on Tuesday has claimed the life of a 66-year old woman.

It happened just before 10:30 Tuesday morning. Authorities say Kim Driftmier was traveling south on the 1700 block of 490th Avenue when her vehicle entered a ditch, flipping upside down.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived Driftmier was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted.

She was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.