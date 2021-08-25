Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Graettinger woman dies following rollover crash

A car crash in rural Graettinger, Iowa on Tuesday has claimed the life of a 66-year old woman.
A car crash in rural Graettinger, Iowa on Tuesday has claimed the life of a 66-year old woman.(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAETTINGER, Iowa. (KEYC) - A car crash in rural Graettinger, Iowa on Tuesday has claimed the life of a 66-year old woman.

It happened just before 10:30 Tuesday morning. Authorities say Kim Driftmier was traveling south on the 1700 block of 490th Avenue when her vehicle entered a ditch, flipping upside down.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived Driftmier was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted.

She was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pieces of hail is pictured next to a Minnesota Twins baseball cap following a storm Sunday,...
Hail storm causes damage to houses
A 30-year-old Mankato man dies in a UTV crash.
Mankato man dies in UTV crash
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that Kurt Kowarsch was visiting his cabin Saturday...
Minnesota police sergeant killed in Wisconsin crash
FILE — The Martin County Courthouse sits empty Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Fairmont, Minn.
Testimony: Minnesota GOP donor paid underage girls for sex
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Minnesota Supreme Court delivers blow to Line 3 opponents

Latest News

A man faces murder charges in connection to a May 28 overdose that claimed the life of a...
3rd Degree Murder charges filed in connect with drug-related death
Mankato Area Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, August 25 from 3 to 5 PM at...
Mankato Area Public Schools to hold job fair
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
St. Peter tops Marshall.
St. Peter girls’ tennis improves to 5-1