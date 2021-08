Jackson woman injured in Highway 169 crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Jackson woman is injured in a crash on Highway 169 in Mankato Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4 AM on Highway 169 just north of Highway 14 when an SUV traveling southbound collided with a semi that was also southbound.

The driver of the SUV, 27 year old Shukri Warsame of Jackson was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

The semi driver, a 45 year old man from Garden City, Kansas, was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.