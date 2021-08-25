Your Photos
Local families, MCHS-Fairmont pledge $4.5 million for future Fairmont Area Community Center

The contributions will be applied to construction costs and operations of programs and classes for all ages.
By Lauren Andrego
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The future Fairmont Area Community Center is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Mayo Clinic Health System-Fairmont and two local families have pledged a combined $4.5 million toward construction and operations of the community center.

Plans for the community center include a YMCA, an ice arena and programs for all ages.

Donors say they’re certain the facilities will improve quality of life for children, families and all residents of Fairmont and surrounding areas.

That includes the Krahmer family, which has pledged $1 million toward construction costs and a fund focused on pool programs, like swimming lessons for all ages.

“The Fairmont area has been looking for a community center on and off through multiple attempts and multiple failures,” Fred Krahmer said. “We’re thrilled to help nudge this forward and hopefully get a building built.”

Staff with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont say it’s in their mission to support initiatives that will improve the health of its communities.

“Through those programming opportunities, recreational opportunities, a place to serve all generations, it is a need for this area and we’re thrilled to be able to support it,” said Amy Long, an administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont.

Additionally, the Rosen family has pledged $3 million, with $2 million earmarked for construction contributions and $1 million as matching funds for public donations to the community center.

The City of Fairmont has already committed $14 million in local sales tax for construction.

Officials say private funding is still needed. If you’re interested in contributing, you can find more information on the Fairmont Area Community Center website.

