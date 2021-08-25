Your Photos
Mankato Area Public Schools to hold job fair

Mankato Area Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, August 25 from 3 to 5 PM at Prairie Winds Middle School.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The ongoing employee shortage is also having an impact on local schools...prompting Mankato Area Public Schools to hold a job fair this afternoon.

The job fair will take place from 3 to 5 at Prairie Winds Middle School. The school district is looking for more than just teachers to hire.

The highest in demand are paraprofessionals who are non-licensed but work directly with students in both academic and behavioral support. These positions were left open during the pandemic but now need to be filled as students return to in-person learning.

Other openings include bus drivers and support fields such as cooks and child care assistants.

