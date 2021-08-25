Mankato Area Public Schools turns to job fair to fill openings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the first day approaching Mankato Area Public Schools is looking to fill several jobs across the district everything from bus drivers to teachers. Their website is filled with open applications for all positions.

Some of the highest in-demand jobs for the districts are in the paraprofessional roles.

“As we made budget reductions last spring we made some targeted addressed some targeted area positions to reduce positions some of those positions were para educators not specifically connected to special education,” director of administrative services for MAPS John Lustwig said.

In an effort to fill some of the roles that remain open before the school year begins, the School district hosted a job fair Monday afternoon at Prairie Winds Middle School.

Palmer Bus Services in Mankato are actively looking for drivers for the year.

“To find those individuals it is very tough you never go back to that to go back to that if you have a full staff like right now I will not let up and continuing to hire I will not stop doing it,” site manager, Palmer Bus Services Mankato David Goettl siad

The job fair featured several departments including custodial, paraprofessionals and early education care.

The fair comes as businesses across the country are looking for employment but now it has reached the school level. This fair is something out of the ordinary for the district but MAPS knows of the importance of hiring the right people for each position.

“It is really about making sure that we have all the people we need to make sure that we can deliver the services and deliver the services at the level that we all expect and strive to do,” Lustwig said.

