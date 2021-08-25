North Mankato Spring Lake Park Pool’s season nears end

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park Pool season nears its end.

The pool will be open:

Thursday, August 26: 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Friday, August 27: open for Toddler Time 10 a.m. - noon

Saturday, August 28: open for Toddler Time 10 a.m. - noon, then open to all ages 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 29: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Closed the week of August 30-Sept. 3

Open Labor Day weekend

Capacity limits are also lower for the remainder of the season.

“We lost a lot of guards going back to school, starting sports at high school and going to college so we are at lower capacity but we are still getting everyone in and having a great time,” said Community Director Katie Heintz.

