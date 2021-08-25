Your Photos
North Mankato Spring Lake Park Pool’s season nears end

Due to staff shortage as lifeguards head back to high school and college, capacity limits are lower for remainder of pool season.(KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park Pool season nears its end.

The pool will be open:

  • Thursday, August 26: 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Friday, August 27: open for Toddler Time 10 a.m. - noon
  • Saturday, August 28: open for Toddler Time 10 a.m. - noon, then open to all ages 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 29: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Closed the week of August 30-Sept. 3
  • Open Labor Day weekend

Capacity limits are also lower for the remainder of the season.

“We lost a lot of guards going back to school, starting sports at high school and going to college so we are at lower capacity but we are still getting everyone in and having a great time,” said Community Director Katie Heintz.

For more information visit HOME - Swim North Mankato

