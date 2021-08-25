Your Photos
NSP hosts Ice Bucket Challenge for United Way

Navitor Specialty Products (NSP) receptionist, Lynn Bartsch gets ice-cold bucket of water...
Navitor Specialty Products (NSP) receptionist, Lynn Bartsch gets ice-cold bucket of water dumped onto her as part of Ice Bucket Challenge benefiting Greater Mankato Area United Way.(KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Navitor Specialty Products (NSP) held an ice bucket challenge event, to benefit Greater Mankato Area United Way.

Nominated by their coworkers, 10 NSP employees had multiple ice-cold buckets of water dumped on them.

“As the United Way campaign leader for Navitor Specialty products we get to have fun events all the time to raise money for our event campaign that goes above and beyond just monthly donations and this is a really fun way to get everyone to participate,” said NSP Social Account Manager Kaila Vollmer.

NSP managers, supervisors, production and prep employees all stepped up to get soaked for a cause. The more buckets poured meant more dollars donated.

NSP Products Account Manager, Tim Kline, had four buckets poured onto him.

“It’s a lot colder than you think it would be, but it’s for a great cause and we had a lot of fun,” said Kline.

All together, NSP raised over $800 dollars to help support the United Way’s 2022 campaign goal.

“It’s so great it was like another day at the beach,” 3joked NSP Receptionist Lynn Bartsch.

The event kicks off United Way’s first fundraising activity of their fundraising season.

The 2022 campaign goal is $2,060,000 to support 59 essential programs in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties, United Way serves.

