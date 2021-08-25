Your Photos
Protein: Sorting Through The Options

All Star Nutrition Sorts Through Various Ways You Can Incorporate More Protein In Your Diet
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa visited All Star Nutrition in Mankato to get a breakdown of protein varieties and the benefits of each. All Star Nutrition is also hosting its 3rd annual Sweat for Vets event this Saturday, August 28 in their parking lot at 9:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit the local Vets Court to assist local vets in need. The entry fee is $10. Register here.

