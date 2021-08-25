Spartans embark on year four of co-op

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Clair/Loyola football team is coming off an impressive 6-2 record from a year ago. Despite losing some key pieces from that team, the Spartans still boast a strong roster full of experience.

“A lot of us seniors have been together for a while. So I think we have a very tight bond and try to transfer that to the younger grades and try to get them in on our bond and make them feel like they’re one in the same with us,” said Hayden Kasprowicz, Spartans senior safety/wide receiver.

It’s year four of the St. Clair/Loyola co-op in what’s been a successful transition.

The team is 18-9 since joining forces.

“It’s in a pretty good spot right now. We have some tight friendships between guys from both schools. I expect it to get better obviously. It’s pretty good and is going to go up,” said Thomas Loeffler, Spartans OL/DL.

Part of that success comes from an offense that keeps opponents guessing all game long where versatility to play in a number of spots is key.

“Makes us unpredictable and we can do a bunch of different things and put guys in different positions,” said Mason Ward, senior quarterback/defensive back.

One of those players moving all over is quarterback Mason Ward who the Spartans will also split out wide and find creative ways to get the ball in his hands.

That group will be put to the test in week one with the Spartans opening the season at Wells against the United South Central Rebels, one of the more physical teams in southern Minnesota.

“I like it personally. It’ll be a big test, it’ll get us used to the game and ready for the rest of the year,” said Colby Amundson, Spartans senior OL/DL.

That game between the Rebels and Spartans is set for 7:00 in the evening September third.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.